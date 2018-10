RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Pye is a former Richmonder who has returned to the River City to take part in the upcoming James River Writers Conference.

You can meet Virginia Pye

Thursday, October 11

th

at Page Bond Gallery at 1625 West Main Street.

Pye is celebrating the release of a her latest book, “Shelf Life of Happiness,” a collection of short stories.She will also head up a master class called “Writing Short Stories: How to Find Your Inspiration” Friday, October 12th at 11:15am at the main branch of the Richmond Public Library. You can also visit her website at www.virginiapye.com.