RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Pye is a former Richmonder who has returned to the River City to take part in the upcoming James River Writers Conference.
Pye is celebrating the release of a her latest book, “Shelf Life of Happiness,” a collection of short stories. You can meet Virginia Pye Thursday, October 11th at Page Bond Gallery at 1625 West Main Street. She will also head up a master class called “Writing Short Stories: How to Find Your Inspiration” Friday, October 12th at 11:15am at the main branch of the Richmond Public Library. You can also visit her website at www.virginiapye.com.