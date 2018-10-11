× Here are the acts playing this year’s Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va.– The Richmond Folk Festival, October 12 – 14, Richmond’s Historic Riverfront

It is one of Virginia’s largest events, drawing visitors from all over the country to downtown Richmond’s historic riverfront. The Festival is a FREE three-day event draws up to about 200,000 music lovers. The Richmond Folk Festival features groups from a diverse array of cultural traditions on seven stages. There is continuous music and dance performances, a Virginia Folklife Area featuring ongoing demonstrations, an interactive Family Area produced by the Children’s Museum of Richmond, a folk art marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. For a complete list of performers, stages and more information visit https://www.richmondfolkfestival.org/

Artists include:

Cora Harvey Armstrong (gospel)Richmond, Virginia

Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano trio), Boone, Virginia

Larry Bland & the Volunteer Choir (gospel choir), Richmond, Virginia

Bounxeung Synanonh (Laotian khaen), Fresno, California

Claire Lynch (bluegrass), Nashville, Tennessee

Farah Yasmeen Shaikh (Kathak dance), San Francisco, California

Jarlath Henderson (Irish), County Armagh, Northern Ireland

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne (blues and boogie-woogie piano), Vancouver, British Columbia

Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners (zydeco), Elton, Louisiana

Lulo Reinhardt (Gypsy jazz), Koblenz, Germany

Mavis Staples (gospel, soul, rhythm and blues), Chicago, Illinois

Orquesta el Macabeo (salsa), Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Tamburaški Sastav Ponoć (tamburitza), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania