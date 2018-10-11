× Police search for man suspected of stabbing woman multiple times in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times on Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Seaboard Street for reports of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police located a female inside of the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with injuries that were life-threatening. Currently, the victim is hospitalized and recovering.

Raymond Davis, who was in a relationship with the victim and resides at the home where she was found, has been identified as the suspect.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Davis who is wanted for Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Raymond Davis, believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.