It’s not too late to enjoy a new pool!

RICHMOND, Va. - Even though Fall is here, its still not too late to enjoy a beautiful in-ground pool. Johnny Mazza Jr. and Johnny Mazza III made a return trip to our studio and filled us in on the services provided by Medallion Pools.

Medallion is a pool manufacturer that offers affordable swimming pools in four different wall types and in virtually any size or shape that you can imagine.Medallion boasts the largest showroom on the East Coast and carries a full range of pool liners, vinyl covers and pool accessories.

Currently, you can buy a Medallion pool installed with stairs and your choice of liner colors for as low as $15,999.

Learn more by visiting http://www.medallionpools.com or call (804) 526-7665

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY MEDALLION POOLS}