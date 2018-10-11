Man who killed State Trooper gets 36 years in prison
Final Score Friday 2018: Week 8 scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 8 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 8 Scores
(4)Varina
   (5)L.C. Bird
(7)Henrico   (2)Manchester
  
Meadowbrook      Cosby  
(3)Dinwiddie
 
 (8)Monacan  
Petersburg
   Douglas Freeman
  
(8)Thomas Dale   J.R. Tucker
  
(10)Atlee      Patrick Henry      
Lee-Davis
   Hanover
  
Bluestone
   Mills Godwin
  
Goochland
   Hermitage
  
Louisa
   Glen Allen
  
Monticello
   John Marshall
  
Benedictine
   Midlothian
  
Collegiate
   Clover Hill
  
Prince George
   Colonial Heights
      
(6)Hopewell   Matoaca
     
George Wythe
   Thomas Jefferson
  
James River   Deep Run  
Powhatan
   Lafayette  
Fluvana   New Kent
   
Caroline
     King William
  
Eastern View   Mathews  
Central-Lunenburg   Chincoteague
  
Prince Edward   BSH
  
Colonial Beach   Rappahanock
  
Essex   Lancaster  
Washington & Lee   King & Queen  
Northumberland
   West Point
  
St. Christopher’s
   Fork Union  
Flint Hill
 Sat
 Trinity Episcopal Sat
         
        