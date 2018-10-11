Driver trapped in flood water on Otterdale Road rescued by canoe

1 firefighter killed, 3 others injured in I-295 crash
Posted 11:52 pm, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 12:40AM, October 12, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The remains of Tropical Storm Michael brought flash floods to large portions of Chesterfield County Thursday evening.

In Midlothian, a motorist had to be rescued by canoe near Genito road in Moseley after driving south on Otterdale and attempting to turn around after encountering flooding.

At approximately 9 p.m., the motorist stood on top of their vehicle stranded while emergency responders worked to rescue them via a canoe.

Witnesses described the rescue taking an hour as the canoe made its way through more than 4 feet of water towards the drowning vehicle.

"The water is moving extremely quickly," witness George Holcombe said. "It's deceiving because it's probably about 5 feet deep on the side of the railing."

 