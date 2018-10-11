Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - If you have small children or grandchildren, you may notice they can be picky eaters, gravitating to one kind of food and not showing interest in trying anything new. Dr. Nimali Fernando joined us today to share some helpful strategies to help parents reduce food waste. For more information on Dr. Nimali Fernando and the The Dr. Yum Project, you can visit their website at www.doctoryum.org.