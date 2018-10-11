Dominion Energy mobilizes as Tropical Storm Michael impacts Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy has crews on standby tracking Tropical Storm Michael, waiting to see how it will impact Central Virginia.

"We’re taking this tropical storm very seriously," Dominion Energy spokesperson Le-ha Anderson said. "We're making sure our crews are ready. I want our customers to be ready."

Dominion has mobilized crews throughout Virginia, to areas expected to be affected by the storm.

"[Our crews are] ready to jump in the action as quickly as possible," she said.

With strong wind in the forecast, there is a concern trees could topple onto power lines.

Customers should be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time.

"Have your emergency kit at home and make sure you have a plan," Anderson suggested. "Stay away from downed wires, stay away from trees that are leaning on those wires because they could be energized at least 30 feet away from those and contact us."

Dominion asked customers who lose power to report the outage by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP.