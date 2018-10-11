Man who killed State Trooper gets 36 years in prison
Tornado warnings expire; flash flood, high wind threat remains

Posted 5:15 pm, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 06:16PM, October 11, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. —  A number of tornado warnings issued Thursday evening have expired, but a tornado watch remains in effect for Central Virginia until 9 p.m.

Tornado Safety Tips

Additionally, the threat for flash flooding and high winds remains for Central Virginia. In fact, a flash flood watch is in effect until Friday morning.

Flood Alerts

As the storm moves by and away from our area, strong wind gusts will occur.  Some gusts over 35 mph are likely with gusts over 45 mph possible, especially across eastern and southeastern Virginia.  A wind advisory is in effect for much of the Richmond metro area, and a high wind warning is in effect for the southeastern coast.

Wind Alerts

Wind speeds will gradually decrease Friday afternoon.  Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday, and temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s.

Local Impacts

