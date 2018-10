Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Andrea Pozez, the Division Chair of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at VCU Massey Cancer Center shared information about the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Event happening Wednesday, October 17th from 5:30-7:30pm at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. It is free to the public, but you have to register. You can do that online at www.vcuhealth.org/events.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU MASSEY CANCER CENTER}