These Thomas Dale Knights issue challenge to other schools

CHESTER, Va. -- The Thomas Dale Knights boys’ volleyball team is 8-1, so far this year, and ranked #4 in the latest metro rankings.

They're not only a talented team; they're a close knit one.

"We like to hang around and have fun with each other and joke on and off the court," junior player Joshua Deckert said. "It's fun. Just, like, having a second family."

It's that sense of family and community that gave them an idea. They took it to their head coach Josh Forbes.

"Josh Deckert approached me during the summer with an idea to do community service together as a team, as a team building idea," Coach Forbes said.

As a team, they decided to volunteer at the Chesterfield Food Bank.

The non-profit is committed to be a hand up to people, including the elderly and families, that need a little help.

The team unloaded boxes of vegetables and other donated items from trucks. They also helped load food into people's cars.

"Because they've supported us and our gym," Joshua said. "We wanted to give back to them."

"We're not here to make them professional volleyball players," Coach Forbes said. "We're here to mold them into men. I'm very lucky I don't have to work very hard at that. They're high-level guys."

Spiking hunger is a start, but Joshua will tell you this team is also competitive.

"We're also challenging other teams from other high schools in the area to give back to their community and help out.”

Building a better community... is Building Better Minds.

