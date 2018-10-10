This *Dragon Hits The *Scales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The award-winning a cappella group, “Dragon Scales” made a return visit by popular demand to perform several songs. Earlier this year, the group traveled up to New Jersey to compete in the ICHSA Mid-Atlantic Semi-Finals and won first place, making them one of the top 9 a cappella high school groups in the nation. Today, they performed a song from their new project called “Burn.” You can check them out live for yourself at their annual “Glow in the Darcapella 2018” show Friday, October 19th in the Performing Arts Center at the Appomattox Regional Governors School in Petersburg. That concert begins at 8:00pm. For more information, you can visit them on social media at www.facebook.com/argsdragonscales.