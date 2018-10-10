× Stella’s Grocery to open in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Kohlmann’s, a neighborhood market at 109 E. Grace St., is getting a makeover within two weeks as it rebrands to Stella’s Grocery.

The move will mark Johnny and Katrina Giavos’ third Stella’s location in Richmond, joining stores on Lafayette Street and in Scott’s Addition.

Kohlmann’s opened three years ago next door to Perly’s restaurant. Johnny Giavos and developer Scott Coleman backed both ventures.

“It (Kohlmann’s) never had a true identity and we’re seeing a real demand for what we are doing at Stella’s,” Katrina Giavos said.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.