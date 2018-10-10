× Driver charged in Petersburg crash blames collision on school bus

PETERSBURG, Va. — The driver charged in a Wednesday morning school bus crash blamed the school bus for the collision.

The driver, who said she was given a ticket for a failure to yield, said she inched out at the stop sign when the school bus clipped her car.

Eight students were on the bus when it collided with the woman’s car near the intersection of Wythe Street and Terrace Avenue. None of the Westview Early Childhood Education Center students were injured.

“The students, bus driver and bus attendant were examined by an EMS crew and found to be uninjured,” Petersburg Schools spokesperson Leigh Ann McKelway said. “Westview called the families of the students who were on the bus. The students were transferred to another bus to continue on to Westview.”

