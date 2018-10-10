Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Hull Street Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road in Richmond Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police say at 11:36 a.m. officers responded to the 5200 block of Hull Street Road, near Warwick Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Police said a white SUV was traveling eastbound trying to turn left when it collided with a motorcycle heading west on Hull Street.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

A Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating the crash.

There is no word on charges at this time.

The crash has shut down Hull Street in both directions just west of the intersection with Warwick Road.

