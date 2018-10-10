Police make arrest in Henrico mall crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of assaulting a worker while robbing a store inside Virginia Center Commons Mall on Brook Road in Henrico.

Lamont Antonio Davis was arrested Tuesday, about a week after police released photos and video of the suspect involved in the crime.

Davis, according to police, hit a woman in the head with a handgun while he robbed Hot Topic -- a store in the mall.

The crime was reported at about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2.

Police said the robber entered the business, pulled out a handgun, and struck the female employee in the head while he demanded cash from her. The woman suffered a minor injury that did not require medical attention, Henrico Police Lt. Lauren Hummel said.

Davis was charged with robbery, battery, using a gun while committing a felony, and abduction.

