In jailhouse interview, suspect in Henrico mall robbery, sexual assault insists he is innocent

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lamont Antonio Davis, Jr. sits behind bars with no bond, accused of robbery and sexual battery.

In a jailhouse interview Wednesday, he admitted he was at Virginia Center Commons mall last Tuesday, but claimed he didn't do the crime. "Wrong place at the wrong time,” Davis said. “That's what I feel like."

Davis said he shops regularly at that particular Henrico County mall, but said he has nothing to do with a violent robbery at a Hot Topic store just over a week ago.

“You were there, but you had nothing to do with it?” I asked him. “Yea, that's what I'm saying," he replied.

Crime Insider sources say that multiple police vehicles rolled up at his home in the East End this Tuesday morning, arrested him, and charged him with multiple counts.

Police say after pistol whipping a female employee, he touched her inappropriately.

"I don't even know shorty girl," Davis insisted.

However, Davis did know the time of the robbery: “It was like night, like at 8,” he said. “Uh, that's what they say. I mean, I don't know who did it, but it wasn't me and I hope they catch who did it. But I ain’t the one. I don't even like that store. I'm innocent man, that's all I can say.”

Davis’s next court date is December 4th.