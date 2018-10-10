Henrico Police officer who lost battle with cancer was ‘always about service’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va., -- A Henrico Police officer who lost his nearly two year long battle with cancer was remembered as a man who never stopped serving his country.

Officer Andrew G. Campo passed away Tuesday morning after a courageous battle with cancer, according to the Henrico County Police Department.

The officer's friends, family and former coworkers gathered at Keagan's Restaurant and Tavern in Short Pump to celebrate his 32 years of life on Wednesday night.

Campo's wife, Elizabeth, said doctors diagnosed her husband with brain cancer after he had a seizure in January 2017. She said his cancer returned three times, but his health began deteriorating for the worst at the end of July.

Ashton Mitchell first met Campo while on patrol duty nearly a decade ago.

"He’s one of the toughest guys I've ever known. He was super compassionate, caring, funny and constantly there for you no matter what," Mitchell described.

Loved ones shared memories about the man they called "the life of the party."

"He's probably the biggest wedding dancer I ever met in my life," Mitchell joked.

Another friend retold the time at a wedding when Campo grabbed the photographer's camera and began dancing with her.

"Even though that’s your special day, a lot of our favorite memories are with him because he was just that life of the party," recalled Adam Fillius, a former Henrico patrol officer. "I don’t think I've ever met somebody that was as caring, as positive, and as outgoing as he was."

Campo served in both Afghanistan and Kuwait prior to joining the Henrico police force. His friends said Campo had an urge to serve and protect.

"He was constantly serving - always about service," Mitchell described. "You can expect a lot of fight from someone as small as him."

Officer Campo had been a Henrico Police Officer since 2009. He was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and a member of the U.S Coast Guard.

Family continue to finalize Campo's funeral arrangements.