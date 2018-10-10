Getting your garden ready for Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Now is the time to start planting for Fall. Landscape designer, Wendell Welder, and Sarah Lockwood from R Home Magazine joined us to share some of their fall gardening tips that can help you get started. For more information on Wendell Welder, you can visit her website at www.wendellwelder.com. Richmond Magazine’s “R Home” is on news stands now, or you can subscribe online at www.richmondmagazine.com/home. You can also find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rhomemagazine and on Instagram at @rhomemag.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}