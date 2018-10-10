Final Score Friday Game of the Week: (4)Varina Blue Devils at (7)Henrico Warriors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the third week in a row, our Final Score Friday Game of the Week spotlights Region 5B and two teams that has visions of playing deep in the postseason as number four Varina travels to 7th ranked Henrico.

"It's no weeks off in this district and never has been," Varina Head Coach Stu Brown stated. "It's another Capital District battle. Big ball games against people who live across the street from each other."

"We see Varina as one of the better teams left on our schedule," said Henrico Head Coach Gerald Glasco. "They're Varina. They have an aura, a legacy with them that we're trying to build here at Henrico."

In the latest VHSL ratings, Varina and Henrico are four and five in the standings, separated by less than a point for who will have home field in the first round of the playoffs.

"We really don't talk about it," Blue Devils Junior linebacker Nazeer Jordan explained. "We just come out here every day and compete. Got to get use to that competing."

"We've been preparing since the first day for the playoffs," Warriors senior WR/DB Ja'Had Carter stated. "[Playoffs] are talked highly at practice every day cause everybody want to win that big thing at the end of the year."

Varina and Henrico have split the last four meetings and in three of them, the margin of victory has been seven points or less.

Catch Final Score Friday at 11:15 for highlights and post game reaction from our Game of the Week.