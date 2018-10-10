× ALDI hosting hiring event for Richmond-area grocery stores

RICHMOND, Va. – ALDI is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, October 16 for its Richmond-area grocery stores.

The grocery store chain is looking to add a total 25,000 new jobs by the end of 2022 as a part of a nationwide expansion.

Aldi is looking to hire full-time store associates for its stores in the Richmond-area. Associate positions begin at $12.35 per hour, with a pay increase to $12.70 after 6 months of employment.

The hiring event will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 5406 Glenside Driver in Richmond.

Job Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Drug screening and background check

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Ability to lift 45 pounds

ALDI recently appeared on the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers for the fourth consecutive year.