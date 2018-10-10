× 3rd Annual Tour de Midnight

RICHMOND, Va. — Saturday, October 13, 9 am

3rd Annual Tour de Midnight supports the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia and it’s programs that include awareness and training to police departments, teachers and bus drivers on seizure safety. Programs also educated 4th graders regarding helmet safety and wearing a helmet in sporting events. Head trauma is the number one cause of acquired epilepsy.

Riders have a choice to participate in the 30K, 50K or the 100K ride distance. The ride starts at 9 am at Midnight Brewery in Rockville, Virginia and a festival and post race celebration follows around 11:30 a.m. with live music and beer. For more information and to register visit http://gotoelevenracing.com/race-calendar/Tour-de-Midnight.aspx and more on the Epilepsy Foundation visit https://www.epilepsyva.com/