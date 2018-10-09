Michael on track to bring rain to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Michael is currently moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico and will strengthen over the next couple of days. Michael could become a major hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

Michael will move inland and accelerate, bringing a shot of rain and breezy conditions to Virginia Thursday through early Friday morning.

"The main shield of rain from the system will come Thursday afternoon and Thursday night into early Friday morning," meteorologist Tom Patton said Tuesday morning. "Maybe some embedded thunderstorms, we could see several inches of rain out of that."

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

The cold front that will shove Michael eastward away from Virginia will bring us our first true fall air mass. Expect chilly nights and mild afternoons Friday through Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Seasonal weather will continue into early next week.