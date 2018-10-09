SwimRVA in Chesterfield to host one of the nation’s top swimming competitions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds of the world’s best swimmers will be in Chesterfield County next year to compete in one of the nation’s top swimming competitions.

SwimRVA announced Tuesday morning that they will host USA Swimming’s TYR Pro Swim Series in April 2019. This comes after the Richmond region successfully won a bid to be one of the event’s six host cities.

The event will bring 400 to 600 world class swimmers to the SwimRVA facility in North Chesterfield. This includes USA Swimming National Team members, Junior National Team members, and top 50 world-ranked swimmers.

Olympian Goal medalists Katie Ledecky, Nathan Adrian, and Ryan Murphy have competed in previous TYR Pro Swim Series events.

Adam Kennedy, Executive Director at SwimRVA, said he is honored to host the event.

“This is one of the highest profile swimming events in the world with some of the most decorated Olympians,” said Kennedy. “This international competition will not only elevate our local swimming community but Richmond as a whole. We can’t wait to welcome some of the nation’s best swimmers to our pools.”

SwimRVA is a nonprofit that works to provide quality aquatic programs to children in the Richmond area. Kennedy says any money earned through the event will be used to further their mission to teach children how to swim.

“The City of Richmond is investing in the future, not only of its national team, not only of its Olympic team but of the stars of tomorrow,” said 2012 Olympic gold medalist Davis Tarwater.

USA Swimming CEO Mike Unger says the event will be an important stop in preparation for the World Championships in July 2019.

The four-day long course event will be held on April 10th through the 13th.