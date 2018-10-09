Spent grains spill slows traffic near Scott’s Addition intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A spent grains spill slowed traffic near a Scott’s Addition intersection Tuesday morning and afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection on West Broad Street and Roseneath Road.

The spill happened after a truck gate fell open causing spent grains from the beer brewing process to spill at the intersection.

Natural Organic Process Enterprise owns the truck involved. The owner tells CBS 6 that he has a crew working to clean up the organic material.

According to the Natural Organic Process Enterprises website, the company facilitates the collection and transportation of organic materials to a proper Virginia DEQ permitted composting facility.

Traffic at the intersection has been slowed but has remained open.

This story is developing story.