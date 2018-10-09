Richmond man shot multiple times sitting on back stoop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Mosby Court Monday night.

Richmond Police got the shots fired call around 11:05 p.m.

When officers arrived to Redd Street, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime Insider sources said the victim was sitting on the back stoop of his apartment when one, or more, shooters walked by and opened fire. Those gunshots hit the man several times in the torso.

Police said the victim's injuries were life-threatening.

At this time, no suspect information is available.

This is a developing story.