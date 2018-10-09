Publix’s “Seafood Wine and Dine”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Do you want to learn how to make this jumbo lump crab salad with avocado dressing and pomelo salsa? Then be sure to sign up for the Publix Super Markets Aprons Cooking School’s “Seafood Wine and Dine” scheduled for Saturday, October 27th at 6:30pm. It will be held at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and it costs $60 per seat. For more information, and to reserve your seat, you can give them a call at 804-527-1498 or visit them online at www.publix.com/cookingschools. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram at @apronsrva.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}