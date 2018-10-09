× Man fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in North Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Mosby Court Monday night.

Richmond police said they got the call around 11:05 p.m. of shots fired. When they got to the scene on Redd Street, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime insider sources said the victim was sitting on the back stoop of his apartment when one, or more, shooters walked by and open fire. Those shots hit the man several times in the torso.

Police said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

At this time, no suspect information is available.

This is a developing story.