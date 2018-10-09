Video shows man spraying swastikas on Jewish Community Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNANDALE, Va. -- Fairfax County Police released video of the man who spray-painted swastikas on the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia.

David Yaffe, president of the center, said 19 white swastikas were spray-painted on the building early Saturday.

Yaffe told CNN the community was shocked the first time it happened earlier this year, but not this time.

"This is getting to be a regular thing — it’s in the air around us, in the country around us,” Yaffe said. “There are expressions of support but they are tinged with fatigue. It’s hard to jump up and down when it happens that regularly and frequently. How much outrage can you sustain for that long period of time?"

Surveillance video showed the man spray-painting the building around 4:30 a.m.

Detectives are reviewing evidence collected at the scene and are working diligently in hopes of identifying the suspect and placing charges.