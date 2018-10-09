× Driver apprehended after striking Chesterfield school bus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver who struck a school bus and two other vehicles was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

“A sedan was traveling west on Hull Street Road at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The sedan hit another vehicle, which caused the sedan to flip and strike two more vehicles – one of which was a school bus.”

There were no students on the school bus at the time of the crash, police confirmed, only the school bus driver and his/her own child were on the bus.

The accident snarled traffic along Hull Street Road and Brad McNeer Parkway in Midlothian around 2:30 p.m.

“He clipped the vehicle to the right side of the bus while trying to pass the bus and then clipped the front of the bus,” witness Melanie Stowe wrote in an email.

Stowe said the driver got out of his car and ran.

He was apprehended nearby, police said.

“No one on the school bus was injured; one adult female from one of the other vehicles was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Charges against the driver are pending.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.