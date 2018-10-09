“Howl-O-Scream” at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Halloween is just around the corner, and you can get into the spirit by attending “Howl-O-Scream” at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. The children’s areas in the park will close at 5:00pm, so the serious scares can start at 5:45pm. Howl-O-Scream will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 28th. For ticket information, you can visit www.howloscream.com/va. You can also enjoy unlimited visits to Busch Gardens, Howl-O-Scream, and Christmas Town for as little $9.99 per month with the Busch Gardens Williamsburg Membership program. To learn more about that option, you can visit www.buschgardens.com/bgw.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}