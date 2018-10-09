Guten Tag! Enjoy Richmond Oktoberfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Oktoberfest is celebrated in cities all around the world, including here in the River City. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Richmond Oktoberfest. Hans Stienen shared all the fun details and we enjoyed a performance by The Sauerkrauts who are part of the musical line up for the event. Come on out and enjoy the festivities.. Friday, October 19th from 6:00pm until midnight and Saturday, October 20th from 3:00pm until midnight at the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway. Tickets are $15 at the door and $12 in advance for adults. Seniors and all military pay $12, and children 15 and under get in free. There is a Friday night special for college students where 2 students can get in for the price of one. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-342-0310 or visit them online at www.richmondoktoberfestinc.com/wpokt.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND OKTOBERFEST}