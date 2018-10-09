Goochland bike rides aim to raise awareness about epilepsy: “We’ve learned a lot and want to share what we’ve learned”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Bikers from around the region can embark on a bike ride (or three) through the Virginia Countryside this weekend to raise money and awareness about epilepsy and the resources available to families facing the challenges the disorder brings.

The Tour de Midnight starts and ends at Goochland's Midnight Brewery in Rockville and includes prizes, a bike raffle and food trucks with all proceeds going to the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia.

Dennis Terry, whose daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy seven years ago says families need to know there are resources out there so they don’t have to feel alone, or stigmatized. He says community members, including police and firefighters, nurses and teachers, all can help by learning more about epilepsy.

More than 84,0000 people in Virginia have been diagnosed with epilepsy and Terry hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding the disease.

"My daughter started having seizures right before she turned 20, and it was an eye opener for us and for her," Terry said. "We've learned a lot and want to share what we've learned."

Saturday’s rides include three distances: 100k, 50k, and 30k.

The 100k departs at 9:00 a.m; the 50k leaves at 9:20 a.m; and the 30k departs at 10:00 a.m.

To register, go to www.bikereg.com/tourdemidnight