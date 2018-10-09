× Chesterfield home catches fire in the middle of the night; family escapes, dog dies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A dog died and a Chesterfield family lost its home in a Tuesday morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Flag Tail Drive at about 1:45 a.m.

They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front of the home, the back of the home, and the garage, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore.

It took fire crews about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

He said the family’s smoke alarms likely saved their lives.

“It was two adults and three children. They were alerted by the smoke alarms to be able to get out,” Lt. Elmore said. “This is one of those opportunities that everyone should take to check their smoke alarms because in this situation it could’ve been a lot worse if they weren’t alerted by their smoke alarms to be able to get out this morning.”

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal said the fire started due to an issue in the electrical panel box in the garage and spread quickly to the rest of the house.

Relatives are helping the family who was burned out of their home.