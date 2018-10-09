Frustrated families have questions after loved ones killed in parked car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- It's been three years since Patrick Comer, 31, of Colonial Heights, and Jeffrey Lundie, 32, of Dinwiddie, were killed in the same car parked outside the Summit Pointe Apartments in Petersburg.

They were killed on September 22, 2015.

A date that now serves as both a somber and infuriating anniversary for their loved ones.

"It's just a reminder that nothings been done," Comer's sister Carrie said. "It's like he's just been forgotten."

Their relatives are frustrated with the fact no one has been arrested for the slayings.

"Just knowing this person is still waking this earth right now, after taking two lives, it's very scary," Sandy Edwards, the mother of Lundie's twin daughters, expressed. "I always tell [the twins] that God needed daddy in heaven, and that's why daddy had to go."

Family members know Lundie and Comer were shot while sitting in Comer's Honda Civic.

What they don't know is why they were there and who shot them.

"Oh it's been tough," Jeff's mother Jean Lundie said. "It's a lot of unanswered questions."

Family members believe police know more than they are sharing and are growing impatient for justice.

"From what I understand they've known a suspect for quite a while, but there is a delay with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office getting it into the courtroom," Jean Lundie shared.

"You have the Commonwealth's Attorney that's not wanting to push forward and it makes it hard for us," Comer's sister Carrie said. "Every year passes that, that's another year that we have no answers."

Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson said she felt the families' frustration.

"There are several people that we have of interest that we are looking at, but we still don't have all the evidence we need to go forward with a trial," she said. "What we need is the public to come forward with credible evidence that we can present in court."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.