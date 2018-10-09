Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Get ready for the 1st Annual 5K Diamond Dash on the Avenues presented by Carreras Jewelers. The event will benefit the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House. Lisa Patten, the Executive Director or the Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House, as well as Mary Leipertz from Carreras Jewelers joined us to share details for this event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, October 20th from 7:30am-11:00am at 1100 Libbie Avenue in Richmond. Registration is $30 until October 19th and it’s $35 on the day of the event. For more information, you can call them at 804-281-8521 or visit them online at www.reinharthouse.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS EVELYN D. REINHART GUEST HOUSE}