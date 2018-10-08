× Why you will see SWAT teams at Douglas Freeman High School on Monday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — School officials are cautioning Henrico residents to expect a large SWAT team presence at Douglas Freeman High School Monday, October 8.

Henrico SWAT teams will be conducting training exercises at the high school as students have the day off for a scheduled student holiday and off-site staff development day.

Officials say the exercises will require numerous tactical drills by heavily armed SWAT officers and will result in heavy police presence at the school.