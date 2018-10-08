When Hurricane Michael will bring rain to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Michael is currently moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico and will strengthen possibly into a Category 2.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings the storm to the Gulf Coast, most likely the Florida Panhandle, on Wednesday.

Moisture from this system is again what will provide us some significant rain later in the week.

"It should bring a fair amount of rain to much of Virginia," meteorologist Ton Patton said on the CBS 6 News at Noon. "The main area of rain with this should come midday Thursday, through Thursday afternoon and evening, and into very early Friday morning.

Patton cautioned that this "was not set in stone" and the timing could change as the storm develops.

Wind is not expected to be a major factor, but some gusts over 30 mph may be possible depending on the storm’s exact track and how quickly it weakens. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

A cold front will move through the area, pushing what’s left of Michael away from us on Friday. It will also bring much cooler weather for next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70°, with lows will be in the 40s to low 50s.