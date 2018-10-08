The Manny Awards: Celebrating “Unsung Heroes”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - My Brother’s Keeper of Greater Richmond has been engaging, empowering, and encouraging men to be the best they be for themselves and their families. Their bi-annual “Manny Awards,” celebrates men who are doing great things in our community. Minister Stephan “Coach”Hicks joined us along with two of this year’s honorees, Darryl Williams and Hassain Fountain. The event is November 10th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on Emerywood Parkway. For more information, and how to buy tickets, you can visit their website at www.mbkgrva.org.