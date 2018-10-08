Celebrate Virginia Oysters at the Shellraiser’s Shindig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s oyster season and nothing celebrates Virginia Oysters like the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program (VOSRP) and its Shellraiser’s Shindig. The event is like no other — it brings together all eight Virginia Oyster regions giving the attendee the chance to taste the Bay, literally side by side.

VOSRP recycles over 125,000 pounds of waste shell that is age-cured at the VCU Rice Rivers Center then seeded with baby oysters. They are then returned to the Chesapeake Bay (on reef restoration projects in the Piankatank River and Rappahannock River). In 2018, the program returned over 7 million shells back to the bay.

The event, October 21, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., at Libbie Mill includes:

Chefs:

Walter Bundy, Shagbark

Carlisle Bannister, Upper Shirley Vineyard

Lee Gregory, Alewife, Roosevelt and Southbound

Andrew Manning, Longoven

Caleb Shriver, Dutch and Company

Patrick Willis, Lemaire at the Jefferson Hotel

Jesse Wykle, Aloha Snacks VB

Keith Roberts, VA Ham Tasting Station from Edwards Virginia Smokehouse

Oysters:

Region 1: Shooting Point Oyster Co Salts

Region 2: Shooting Point Oyster Co Bulls Eyes

Region 3: Ruby Salts Oyster Co

Region 4: Windmill Point Oyster Co Skip Jacks

Region 5: J&W Seafood Co

Region 6: Big Island Aquaculture/Vogt Oyster Co

Region 8: Tangier Island Oyster Co

Beverages:

VA wine: Williamsburg Winery, Early Mountain Vineyards, White Hall, Stinson Ridge, Ankida Ridge, and Ox Eye

VA beer: The Veil Brewing, Fair Winds and Alewerks

VA Cider: Courthouse Creek Cidery.

VA spirit: Virago Spirits

Find more information and tickets here and here.