Police seek teen who inappropriately touched girl in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a teen male who is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile female at the Chesterfield Village apartments last month.

The reported incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on September 18 in the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive in North Chesterfield.

Police said the suspect, who appeared to be a juvenile, approached the girl and touched her inappropriately. The suspect is not known to the victim, police said.

The suspect, who is wanted for simple sexual battery, was last seen leaving the area in a dark blue, four-door Honda sedan.

He is described as a white male in his teens. He was about 5 feet 6 inches tall with an athletic build and short blond/strawberry hair. He was seen wearing an Adidas T-shirt and skinny jeans.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 orhttp://www.crimesolvers.net or through the P3 app.