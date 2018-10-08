× Police: Couple ran marijuana grow house out of a daycare

A Siloam Springs couple is accused of growing marijuana and storing guns in the same home where they ran a daycare, according to police.

Herbert Wayne Hartley, 62, and Barbara Hartley, 59, were arrested Sunday (Oct. 7) in connection with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance.

Siloam Springs police were called for a welfare check to the couple’s home at 1110 Country Lane, where they found 13 harvested marijuana plants, two pounds of marijuana, 19 firearms, 75 grams of kratom and $31,000 in cash.

Police said the couple operates Little Darlings Daycare & Preschool from their home, which is licensed to care for up to 10 children, according to the state Department of Human Services.

“At this time the focus of the investigation remains on the aforementioned charges,” said Capt. Derek Spicer, Siloam Springs police spokesman.

“The investigation is ongoing and broad in scope. Detectives are also looking into any potential child endangerment that may have occurred.”

Spicer asked that anyone with children who attended the daycare call the police department at 479-524-4118.

The daycare was last inspected in June, and no violations were found, according to health department records.

Herbert and Barbara Hartley were being held Monday (Oct. 8) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. They have hearing set for Nov. 13 in Benton County Circuit Court.