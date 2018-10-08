Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Priority Automotive wants to sell 500 cars and donate $25,000 to Susan G. Komen of Central Virginia for Breast Cancer Research and Awareness. It’s all part of their annual “Pinktober at Priority Richmond” campaign. Kristin Harris, the Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Central Virginia, and Jamie Davis, General Manager at Priority Nissan of Richmond shared the details. Enjoy “Pinktober” deals the entire month of October. For more information, you can visit them at 2000 Walthall Drive in Chester or give them a call at 804-793-8612. You can also go to their website at www.priorityrva.com. To learn more about the Susan G. Women organization, you can call them at 804-320-1772 or find them on Facebook herehttps://www.facebook.com/KomenCentralVA/.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PINKTOBER AT PRIORITY RICHMOND}