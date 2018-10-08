× Man shot during fight at Varina High School over the weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man is recovering after being shot during a fight on the campus of Varina High School over the weekend.

Police said the shooting occurred Sunday, October 7 at approximately 9:30 pm.

During a fight on school grounds, in the 7000 block of Messer Road, an adult male was shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

If anyone has any information, please call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.