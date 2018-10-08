Interact with Top Writers

RICHMOND, Va. - Authors, writers, and would-be writers will gather in Richmond for the 16th Annual James River Writers Conference. It offers lectures, panel discussions, and even the chance to meet with literary agents. Katherine Herndon, Executive Director of James River Writers, stopped by the studio today to talk about that event. The conference will be held Saturday, October 13th and Sunday, October 14th, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For a complete schedule, as well as ticket information, you can visit www.jamesriverwriters.org.
