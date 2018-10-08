× Henrico police investigating Highland Springs shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County.

At approximately 12:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of S Holly Avenue, a few blocks away from Highland Spring High and Elementary schools.

Investigators have not released any additional information about the victim but confirmed they are not currently looking for suspects.

Police said their investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.