Win 4-pack of tickets to Richmond Oktoberfest

The 50th Anniversary of Virginia’s oldest and most authentically German Oktoberfest celebration takes place Friday, Oct. 19 (6 p.m. – Midnight) and Saturday, Oct. 20 (3 p.m. – Midnight) in the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Click here if you would like to buy tickets.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, this year’s event will feature two bands: “Die Lustigen Almdudler” from Rochester, New York, and “The Continentals” from Washington, D.C., in addition to local band, the “Sauerkrauts”.

“We are bringing in over three quarters of a ton of sausage from Milwaukee,” organizers said. “The Warsteiner Brauerei is shipping 1100 Richmond Oktoberfest 2018 bier steins from Germany along with our Warsteiner and König Ludwig beer. And, Reinecker’s Bäckerei is bringing us a 24-foot trailer load of German pastries from Macedonia, Ohio.”

The event features German food, beer and wine and lots of dancing. There is Bavarian Folk Dancing by the Hirschjaegers, a stein hoisting contest on both nights — and lots of “Gemütlichkeit.”

Admission:$15; Seniors 65 & older and all military with military ID, including active duty, National Guard and Reserve, only $12; Advance purchase tickets $12; Children 15 & under FREE.

