No injuries reported in five-vehicle crash on I-95

HANOVER CO., Va. — A five-vehicle crash on I-95 on Monday is under investigation after a driver rear-ended the car in front of them, starting a chain reaction of crashes.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a five-vehicle crash on I-95 south at the 88 mile marker.

According to state troopers, a driver of a Dodge sedan rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma, causing it to push into a Hyundai SUV before it came to rest on top of a guardrail. The Dodge sedan was then struck in the rear by a Nissan Altima, and a KIA SUV.

The driver of the Dodge sedan was charged with Reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

There were no reports of injuries.