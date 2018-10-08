“Close Before You Doze”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – October 7th – October 13th National Fire Safety Week. The Underwriters Laboratories has a new campaign designed to keep you and your family safe. Because of an increase in synthetic materials in our homes, you only have 3 minutes to escape the average house fire. Steve Kerber, Director of the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute passed along some important information and talked about their “Close Before You Dose” campaign. For more information on that campaign and other fire safety tips, you can visit their website at www.closeyourdoor.org.