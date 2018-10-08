Cinnaholic brings vegan cinnamon rolls to Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — An expansion-hungry chain of sweets shops has found its way to Short Pump.

Cinnaholic, a Georgia-based brand that specializes in cinnamon rolls, is preparing to open a store at 2270-B Old Brick Road in West Broad Village.

The shops sell only vegan cinnamon rolls, all made from scratch at each location. With 24 outposts and 70 more on the way, the company is amid a national franchise expansion, and the Short Pump location will be its first in the Richmond region.

The company was founded in 2010 by married couple Shannon and Florian Radke.

In 2014, the duo went on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” where they received an investment offer from Robert Herjavec, and a year later began franchising. Cinnaholic is based in Atlanta and its flagship store is in Berkeley, California.

Cinnaholic spokeswoman Cindy Blankinship said the shops offer 20 frosting flavors, such as vanilla, chai, hazelnut, cookie dough, fruit and nuts, as well as seasonal flavors such as spiced apple cider and pumpkin spice.

In addition to its rolls, Cinnaholic sells brownies, cookies and cookie dough, all made to fit in a vegan diet. Blankinship said the shop will serve coffee from a to-be-determined local roaster, have Wi-Fi and a seating area as well.

Prices for rolls at the Richmond location haven’t been set, but Blankinship said the company’s Baltimore location, which is its closest to the Richmond market, charges about $5 per roll.

